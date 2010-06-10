Roberts, best known for its range of retro-styled radios, has adopted a more contemporary look for its new Sound 66 DAB/FM radio with iPod dock.

It has a "sleek, black ash finish and light, elegant design," the company says.

The acoustically tuned wooden cabinet has been developed to give "exceptional bass sound" that can be refined using a six-position equaliser and separate bass and treble controls.

You also get an iPod dock, DAB/FM radio with 20 presets, clock, multi-function alarm, dimmable screen and snooze function.

A USB line in, headphone socket and remote control come as standard.

The Roberts Sound 66 is available now for £150.

