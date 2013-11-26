Revo has unveiled the SuperSignal DAB digital radio to add to the SuperSeries range, which consists of the SuperConnect hybrid radio.

The SuperSignal is capable of supporting DAB and DAB+ digital broadcasts, as well as standard FM and RDS.

Revo has included aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming, too, allowing users to stream music from smartphones, tablets and other Bluetooth devices.

Audio comes in the form of a 10W Class-D amplifier, and the speakers use Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) technology.

Alarm, Sleep and Touch-Snooze functions are also available; Touch-Snooze functions can be accessed by touching anywhere on the aluminium front panel.

The radio is a hand-crafted, American walnut wooden cabinet, with anodised aluminium being used for the front panel. There's an OLED panel on the the top with joystick control for navigation.

David Baxter, CEO of Revo said of the new launch, "SuperSignal is the DAB radio we've always wanted to make.

"A stunning combination of wood, aluminium and steel, blended with category-leading audio engineering and timeless industrial design." Well he's certainly convinced.

The Revo SuperSignal is available now from revo.co.uk, John Lewis, Selfridges, The Conran Shop and Amazon for £180.

