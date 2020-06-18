Qobuz Family offers hi-res streaming for up to six household members

Qobuz isn't the world's first streaming service, but it has been around since 2007. It isn't the world's biggest-grossing music streaming service either, but the French company can lay claim to being the world’s first such service to offer hi-res streams – and the first CD-quality streaming service to hit the UK. And Qobuz has just launched a new Qobuz Family plan, allowing up to six members per account, starting at £24.99/$24.99 per month.

For audiophiles that want to offer their families access to hi-res music, the Family Plan – at just £10/$10 per month more than an individual subscription – could be an ideal solution.

So let's explain the options. Qobuz Family is available on both current Qobuz plans, namely Studio Premier and Sublime+:

· Studio Premier, which allows unlimited streaming in up to 24-bit / 192 kHz, is free for the first month (new customers only) then £24.99/$24.99 per month for up to six household members (or £249.99/$249.99 annually with no free trial)

· Sublime+, which also allows HD unlimited streaming and offers discounted hi-res downloads, will be £349.99/$349.99 per year for up to six household members, with no free trial.

Any current Qobuz customer has the option of upgrading to the Family plan. When someone purchases a family plan subscription, they will be able to invite five other household members to join the plan with independent memberships that can be used simultaneously. Each family member can manage their individual favourites, playlists, listening history and settings.

The release of Qobuz Family follows news of a new partnership with Canadian telecom giant Québecor, potentially allowing the streaming service to strengthen its position in the global music industry.

Qobuz Family offers more than 50 million tracks, with music from every genre plus integrated articles, performer and production credits, original reviews, and curated playlists.

And earlier in the year, Qobuz killed off MP3 streaming – so you know everything is CD quality or above.

