The Lounge App enables iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad users to listen to a world of internet radio, podcasts, listen again content and a library of Pure's 80 ambient sounds.

Pure Lounge is a gateway to thousands of local, national and global radio stations, while 'listen again' allows listeners to catch up on radio programmes they may have missed.

The mobile app connects via wi-fi and 2G/3G, and current Lounge users can import their existing Lounge settings to listen to their previously saved favourites.

