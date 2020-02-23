ProAc reveals K1 bookshelf and K10 flagship floorstanding speaker

ProAc has added to its K Series with two new speaker ranges, the K1 and K10. The first bookshelf in the range and a new flagship standmounter join the K3, K6 and K8.

The new ProAc K1 is a 2-way design featuring ProAc's 6.5 inch Kevlar mid-bass driver and a ribbon tweeter. There's a "rigid, highly damped" cabinet, with the same port design as on the K6. There are a new pair of dedicated stands, too.

(Image credit: Future)

The new K10 flagship floorstander uses two Kevlar-coned 8 inch bass drivers, two midrange drivers and a ribbon tweeter.

There's the same slim, rigidly damped and ported cabinet design. The K10 promises smooth high frequencies, deep bass and a transparent midrange.

