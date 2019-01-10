Pioneer VSX-534 slimline AV receiver supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for €379

New year, new wave of AV amplifiers - and Pioneer is early out the gates with its new VSX-534 5.2-channel AV receiver, which has a low-profile (14.8cm-tall) ‘slimline’ chassis.

The VSX-534 supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback in a 3.2.2-channel speaker layout, as well as Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer (via future firmware update) and DTS Virtual:X technologies that work to create ‘virtual’ height and surround sound if there physically aren’t speakers in those positions.

Also on the menu are DTS’s Neural:X and Dolby’s Surround upmixing technologies, which are designed to deliver a more enveloping surround soundfield from your content.

The 135-watt-per-channel VSX-534 also incorporates Pioneer’s microphone-based sound calibration system MCACC (Multi-Channel Acoustic Calibration System) for adjusting performance according to room and speaker circumstance.

Pioneer has developed a Reflex Optimizer technology for resolving the phase-lag inherent in the multi-directivity sound in Dolby Atmos set-ups, while the phase delay caused by the low-pass filter between main channels and subwoofer is reduced by Pioneer’s Phase Control technology. ‘Dialogue Enhancement’ offers adjustment of midrange sound, too.

In addition to multiple HDMI inputs (which naturally allow the passthrough of 4K, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats) is Bluetooth, optical and coaxial digital inputs and analogue connections.

The VSX-534 will be available from the end of February in black or silver finishes, priced €379 (UK price tbc).

MORE:

Stars of CES 2019: The best audio products of CES

Best AV receivers 2019

Dolby Digital vs DTS: what's the difference?