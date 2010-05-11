In a statement issued exclusively to whathifi.com, the company says: ""We've considered all the options for 2010, and given that it's early days for Freeview HD, we have now decided not to launch integrated Freeview HD in our TVs until our 2011 range.

"Instead, we will have a competitive bundle with one of our Philips Pace HD boxes. This will provide a versatile and affordable solution that gives consumers a choice."

There had been some confusion as to whether Philips's 2010 models would include Freeview HD as standard, as you can read on this thread on our Forums.

Back in March, Philips unveiled two Freeview HD set-top boxes designed by Pace, the £299 HDT8250 with 500GB hard drive, and the £159 DTR5520 Freeview HD receiver-only model.

