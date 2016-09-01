The OLED panel is augmented by three-sided Ambilight (long since a Philips trademark), HDR capability and the company’s Perfect Pixel Ultra HD picture processing. Like every TV brand with an OLED screen in its range, Philips is claiming class-leading black levels, impeccable motion reproduction and extremely wide viewing angles. And in the out-of-control colour gamut game, Philips is claiming 2250 trillion colours.

Which sounds like a lot. The Smart element is Google-certified and powered by Android, and control is via app or an overloaded remote control featuring QWERTY keyboard, swipe pad and voice-recognition.

Sound is delivered by a 30-watt, six-speaker system plus bass reflex port arrayed in a soundbar integrated into the TV’s frame.

