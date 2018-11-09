To say the Philips 50PUS6703 set is extraordinary value for money is an understatement. For less than £500 you get a 50-inch, 4K, HDR, LED screen with three-way Ambilight thrown in for good measure. That’s one heck of a deal.

But what really sets the TV apart is its eye-popping, dynamic picture quality. Don’t for one minute think that just because it’s amazing value that you’ll be short-changed on picture quality. Far from it.

It’s worth taking time to calibrate the Philips 50PUS6703 properly, despite the slightly fiddly on-screen menus. Once you do, you’re rewarded with the sort of distinct punch and pop to pictures that rival sets struggle to match. It walks the fine line of bringing you bold colours while also offering a range of hues within them. Skin tones are particularly well handled.

You won’t want for lack of detail either. There’s a great deal of texture to fabrics, hair and background detail in 4K content. Even when upscaling broadcast television the TV renders an enjoyable image.

Black levels are bettered by some more expensive sets, as you might expect, but we’re more than happy with the sense of depth and richness of colour that the Philips’ black levels deliver.

Sound quality is reasonable for the money, but as with most flat screen TVs, we recommend adding a soundbar or surround system to a screen this size for maximum impact.

As for features, there’s everything you need, including three-sided Ambilight. This projects the colour palette of whatever’s on-screen to the surrounding walls via LEDs on the back of the set. The effect helps make the action more dramatic, further enhancing an already great picture.

Streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, are present and correct too. On the catch-up side, iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and Demand5 all make an appearance. Apps are housed in a newly designed horizontal panel that pops up when you press the home button on the remote. The remote even has a Netflix button, so you can skip straight to the service.

Whichever way you look at it, the Philips 50PUS6703 delivers a great deal for the money. It looks the business, has all the smart functionality you need and delivers an eye-catching picture. At £479 it’s a steal, making it our Best Buy in its class.

Read the full review HERE.

See all our 2018 award winners HERE.