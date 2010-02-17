It's been a long and exhausting day getting to know Panasonic's 2010 TV product range in Munich, but there have been some surprises along the way, including pricing on its upcoming Full HD TVs, and the announcement of the company's first LED-backlit LCDs.
So, with no further ado, let's get stuck into those product ranges, and please bear in mind that Panasonic has not yet released UK pricing on all models, but we're pestering our contacts and will update the blog as we get figures confirmed.
TELEVISIONS
Panasonic TX-P50VT20E 3D TV: £2000
Plasma VT20 series
TX-P50VT20E
TX-P65VT20E
Available sizes: 50in (£2000), 65in (£4000)
Due: May for 50in, July for 65in
• FULL HD 3D with 2 pairs of 3D glasses included
• Infinite Black Pro with Native Contrast Over 5,000,000:1
• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• THX Certified Display
• 24p Smooth Film
• Freeview HD
• Freesat HD
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording
• Metallic brown finish
VieraCast gives Skype and web connectivity
Plasma V20 series
TX-P42V20B
TX-P50V20B
Available sizes: 42in, 50in
Due: May-June
• Full HD
• Infinite Black Pro with Native Contrast Over 5,000,000:1
• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• THX Certified Display
• 24p Smooth Film
• Freeview HD
• Freesat HD
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording
• Titanium finish
• 2-inch profile
TX-L42V20B has LED edge-lighting
LCD V20 series
TX-L37V20B
TX-L42V20B
Available sizes: 37in, 42in
Due: June
• Full HD
• IPS LED LCD
• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1
• Intelligent Scene Controller
• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• Motion Focus Technology
• 24p Smooth Film
• Freeview HD
• Freesat HD
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording
• Metallic concept design
Panasonic TY-EW3D10 3D glasses: £100
LCD D28 Series
TX-L19D28B
TX-L22D28B
TX-L32D28B
TX-L37D28BS (last letter of model number varies depending on colour)
Available sizes: 19in, 22in, 32in, 37in
Due: August for 19in and 22in, June for 32in and 37in
• IPS LED LCD
• Full HD (32in and 37in only, others HD-ready)
• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Panel
• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1
• Intelligent Scene Controller (32in and 37in only)
• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro (32in and 37in only)
• Motion Focus Technology (32in and 37in only)
• 24p Smooth Film (32in and 37in only)
• Freeview HD (32in and 37in only)
• Freesat HD (32in and 37in only)
• VIERA CAST (32in and 37in only)
• DLNA certified (32in and 37in only)
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording (32in and 37in only)
• iPod dock (19in and 22in only)
• 1.5-inch profile
• Photo frame design and variety of colour options
Panasonic TX-L42D25B LCD with LED backlighting
LCD D25 Series
TX-L32D25B
TX-L37D25B
TX-L42D25B
Available sizes: 32in, 37in, 42in
Due: May
• IPS LED LCD
• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Panel
• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1
• Intelligent Scene Controller
• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• Motion Focus Technology
• 24p Smooth Film
• Freeview HD
• Freesat HD
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording
• 1.5-inch profile
Panasonic TX-P50G20B
Plasma G20 series
TX-P42G20B
TX-P46G20B
TX-P50G20B
Available sizes: 42in, 46in, 50in
Due: Feb-Mar
• Full HD
• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• Infinite Black with Native Contrast 5,000,000:1
• THX Certified Display
• 24p Smooth Film
• Freeview HD
• Freesat HD
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording
TX-L32G20B, with Freeview HD and Freesat HD tuners
LCD G20 series
TX-L32G20B
TX-L37G20B
Available sizes: 32in, 37in
Due: May
• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• Motion Focus Technology
• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha Panel
• Dynamic Contrast 100,000:1
• Intelligent Scene Controller
• 24p Smooth Film
• Super Resolution
• Freeview HD
• Freesat HD
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording
Panasonic TX-P46S20B
Plasma S20 series
TX-P42S20B
TX-P46S20B
TX-P50S20B
Available sizes: 42in, 46in, 50in
Due: Mar-Apr
• Full HD
• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• Moving Picture Resolution 1080 Lines
• Native Contrast 100,000:1
• 24p Playback Plus
• Freeview HD
TX-L37S20B is a Freeview HD model
LCD S20 Series
TX-L32S20B
TX-L37S20B
Available sizes: 32in, 37in
Due: April
• 100Hz Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
• Motion Focus Technology
• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha* Panel
• Dynamic Contrast 100,000:1
• Intelligent Scene Controller
• 24p Smooth Film
• Freeview HD
TX-P50X20B is an affordable, big-screen plasma
Plasma X20 Series
TX-P37X20B
TX-P42X20B
TX-P50X20B
Available sizes: 37in, 42in, 50in
Due: Feb-Mar
• HD Ready
• 100Hz Double Scan
• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1
Panasonic TX-L32X20B
LCD X20 Series
TX-L22X20B
TX-L26X20B
TX-L32X20B
Available sizes: 22in, 26in, 32in
Due: July for 22in, May for 26in, April for 32in
• HD Ready
• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha Panel
• Dynamic Contrast 50,000:1
TX-L26C20B is a bedroom-friendly HD Ready set
LCD C20 Series
TX-L19C20B
TX-L26C20B
TX-L32C20B
Available sizes: 19in, 26in, 32in
Due: TBC
• HD Ready
• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha Panel
• Dynamic Contrast 40,000:1
BLU-RAY PLAYERS
Panasonic also unveiled details of its first 3D Blu-ray player, the DMP-BDT300, expected to go on sale in the UK around May. There are also three non-3D models in the pipeline, the DMP-BD85, DMP-BD65 and DMP-BD45. We're still waiting for confirmation of UK pricing on all models.
Panasonic DMP-BDT300 3D Blu-ray player
3D model
DMP-BDT300
• Full HD, 3D compatible
• BD Live
• 0.5 sec ultra-fast booting
• UniPhier LSI chip
• PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus
• Adaptive High Precision 4:4:4
• P4HD Enhanced Full HD upsampling
• 7.1 channel analogue out
• Digital Tube Sound
• VIERA CAST
• DLNA certified
• Wireless LAN adapter
• USB and SD card slots
• Twin HDMI
Panasonic DMP-BD85
Standard models
DMP-BD85
DMP-BD65
DMP-BD45
• HD audio decoding on BD85 and BD65
• 96 kHz surround remaster
• 1080p upscaling
• Viera Cast
• Viera Link
• USB slot with wireless LAN adapter (optional on BD65, not available on BD45)
• SD memory card
• PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus
• Power save mode
• 14-second start-up
• DMP-BD85 also has 7.1 channel analogue out, Digital Tube Sound Simulator, DiVX compatibility and 192kHz/24-bit DAC
BLU-RAY RECORDERS
DMR-BS880 Freesat recorder with Blu-ray
As well as two Freesat-toting Blu-ray recorders, Panasonic has announced two Freeview HD models. Pricing and launch dates will be confirmed as soon as possible.
DMR-BW880
DMR-BW780
DMR-BS880
DMR-BS780
500GB HDD on DMR-BW880 and DMR-BS880
250GB HDD on DMR-BW780 and DMR-BS780
HD recording and playback onto Blu-ray and HDD
Twin tuners
DLNA home server, for sending recordings to a DMP-BD85 or Windows 7 PC
SD card slot
HOME CINEMA SYSTEMS
SC-ZT2
Now this sounds as interesting as it looks, offering 7.1 sound from just two speakers. What's more, those speakers are wireless and have 12cm woofers built-in, and the whole system can pass-through Full HD 3D signals. The SC-ZT2 is also compatible with the audio return channel (ARC), so that it can receive your TV's sound through the single HDMI cable.
SC-ZT2
SC-BT730
SC-BT330
SC-BT230
• Wireless LAN ready
• Viera Cast
• Wireless rear speakers (optional on SC-BT330 and BT230)
• PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus
• True To Cinema sound and picture
• iPod dock
• Advanced bamboo cone speakers
• Kelton-type subwoofer (SC-BT730 and BT330)
Panasonic SC-BT730 Blu-ray system
Soundbars
It's official, Panasonic will be launching its first soundbar products this year. The SC-HTB10 and SC-HTB500 are both expected in Spring and have an HDMI input for easy connection. The SC-HTB500 also has a wireless subwoofer.
The third, and most exciting of the new soundbar range, is the SC-BTB700, which has an integrated Blu-ray drive as well as the wireless subwoofer. Don't expect to see this one in shops until Autumn, though.
Expect pricing and pics of these to follow shortly.