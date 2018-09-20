November 2018 issue on sale now!

OLED television is simply stunning. The almost impossible depth to the blacks makes what we had thought of as good reproduction from the top LED/LCD sets of a few years ago look like 50 shades of grey.

Until now, OLED sets have been hugely expensive. But with some superb sets available for around £2000, now is the time to invest in your next TV. The November issue of What Hi-Fi?, out on the newsstands today, will point you in the right direction, with a Group Test of 55in OLED TVs, featuring four supremely talented sets from LG, Panasonic, Philips and Sony.

And for the sound to match your OLED’s picture, we review some terrific soundbars too, so you can do your new TV justice with great sound.

OLED olé

You’ve decided that your next TV simply has to be an OLED, but which one should you buy? In the November issue of What Hi-Fi?, we review the very best OLEDs on the market.

Four fantastic sets from Panasonic, Philips, Sony and LG fight it out in our Group Test for the right to be crowned winner. But which will come out on top?

If your budget won’t quite stretch to an OLED, we also round up two of the best smaller TVs on the market. These TVs from Sony and Philips prove that you don’t need to go full OLED for a decent picture.

If you’re confused by all the latest TV jargon and simply want to know the difference between HDR10 and HDR10+, read our feature on TV Tech, and you’ll be up to speed in no time.

Sound's good

Of course, a great picture is only half the story. OLED television has made huge strides in picture quality, but for that full home cinema effect, you need great sound too. If space is limited, a soundbar could be your best option.

In our November issue, we round up six of the best soundbars on the market, with the latest models from LG, Q Acoustics, Sonos, Sony and Dali.

We also test wireless speakers from Audio Pro, LG, Tivoli and Ultimate Ears. Which one earns its spot in our picnic next summer?

And talking of speakers, don’t miss our interview with PMC co-founder Peter Thomas, who left the BBC to start the speaker manufacturer in 1991.

First in line

There are plenty more reviews in the November issue’s First Tests section, including our main review, the Naim Uniti Star streaming system, which we say is “ideal for anyone who wants to get involved in streaming”.

We also test the Motorola Moto G6 smartphone, and two pairs of headphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wirelesses and the Libratone Track+.

There are two turntables, with the Pro-Ject Primary E and the Fluance RT81 (yes, that’s a new brand to us too!). And if it’s speakers you’re after, we’ve got ProAc Response DT8 and the Jamo S 807 HCS speaker package

And finally, there’s another soundbar in the shape of the JBL Bar Studio, plus a DAC/headphone amp that actually made our music sound worse! Read the November issue to find out how.

Big bucks

In Temptations this month, we review the Kii Audio Three stereo speakers (“about as sophisticated a speaker design as we’ve had in our test rooms”) and the ATC CDA2 Mk2 CD player/amp. That’s around £14k worth of kit, but are these two products worth the big bucks?

Our That Was Then feature looks back at the Spendor SP2/3e speakers, to see how these old timers measure up to the latest generation.

