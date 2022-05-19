Nothing else matters now there's a Metallica turntable

We're off to vinyl records land

Sad but true, there's nothing like a special edition to attract a bit of attention. Sprinkle some celebrity dust into the mix and you're surely on to a winner. That's no doubt the thinking behind this vicious-looking limited edition Metallica turntable, courtesy of Pro-Ject. 

In the shape of the famous Metallica symbol, and looking like it could have your hand off if you weren't careful, the turntable boasts a diamond cut aluminium sub-platter, electronic speed change, Pick it S2 C black cartridge and a detachable headshell.

Further details are thin on the ground for now, but when we get them, you'll be the first to know. For more information, head over to our Munich High End 2022 news round-up

