It's designed by Noble Audio to work with its own in-ear monitors and most other types of headphone, which simply plug in to the device.

Weighing just 10g and fitted with Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX, the device is said to give up to seven hours of continuous music playback on a full charge. Charging takes two hours via Micro USB and the wireless range is ten metres.

There's an omni-directional microphone for handling phone calls if it's paired with your phone, and push-button controls allow the user to pause, play and skip music tracks.

Two devices can be connected to the Noble Bluetooth system simultaneously, and the battery life can be displayed on most connected iOS and Android devices. Auto pairing will instantly connect it to previously paired devices.

Noble Audio says the system is available to pre-order now for £70 (well £69 to be precise).