Over recent years we’ve become accustomed to Sony launching a flagship smartphone just months after its last. So Sony’s announcement of its new flagship XZ2 Premium less than 50 days after its MWC (February) launch of the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact feels almost on cue.

MORE: Sony Xperia XZ2 hands-on review

With a 5.8-inch 4K (2160 x 3840) HDR screen – up from the XZ2’s 5.7in Full HD+ equivalent – the XZ2 Premium is the first smartphone that can both record and display video in 4K and HDR.



That recording ability is thanks, in part, to Sony’s new Motion Eye Dual camera, which consists of a black and white sensor for improved contrast and colour capture.

Sony’s X-Reality for mobile and BRAVIA TV technology also claims to upconvert all content to ‘nearly 4K’ and ‘close to HDR’ too.

As expected, the new flagship boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. There’s also 6GB of RAM (up from the XZ2’s 4GB), a 3540mAh battery and aptX HD Bluetooth support.

On the audio side, Sony claims the XZ2 Premium speakers are the loudest ever fitted to an Xperia and, like the XZ2, it features Dynamic Vibration System. This acts like a PS4 DualShock controller, analysing the phone’s audio data to deliver appropriate haptic feedback.



It also shares its sibling’s support for a USB-C headphone connection, dropping the traditional 3.5mm jack à la Apple's latest iPhone and the Google Pixel.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium will be available this summer, in either chrome black or chrome silver.

