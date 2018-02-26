Buyers will be able to choose from either 8.4in and 10.8in 2K displays, both of which pack a 2560 x 1600 resolution.

A Pro version of the larger model will also be available - it will work with Huawei’s M-Pen stylus - while an optional keyboard case will work with both 10.8in devices for greater productivity.

An aluminium chassis unibody design keeps things feeling premium across the board, and the Gorilla Glass front panel is ever so slightly curved to fit nicely into your hand.

It’s a bit of a shame to see Huawei opting for IPS panels here though – while we like the brightness they can offer, they just can’t match AMOLED for contrast. The IPS specification means these tablets won’t be compatible with HDR content either.

No matter your preferred screen size, the MediaPad M5 Series is powered by the (now slightly older) Kirin 960 chipset and 4GB RAM. Storage options range from 32GB to 128GB, apart from in the Pro, which ditches the smallest option to offer just 64GB and 128GB.

Battery size varies, too. There’s a 5100mAh cell in the smaller tablet, while a 7500mAh powers the larger ones. Due to the extra legwork required in powering a larger screen, both should be able to provide around 10-11 hours of video playback.

Huawei has put Harman Kardon in charge of tuning the dual-speaker system on the 8.4in M5, and the beefier quad-speaker setup on the 10.8in version.

Plug in a pair of headphones though, and you’ll have high-resolution support all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 is set to launch sometime this Spring, with prices starting from €350 (just over £300).

