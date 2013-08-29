The new, seventh-generation VW Golf and iconic Golf GTi are being offered with the option of a Dynaudio Excite sound system for the first time in the UK.

All models from SE specification and above (including the GTD and GTi) can be fitted with the system, which includes a 5.8in colour touchscreen, DAB digital radio, CD player, iPod connector, SD card input and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Excite Sound system integrates with the car's standard Composition Media System, but can also be specified with the optional Discover/Discover Pro navigation systems.

As for audio, the Dynaudio set-up includes nine speakers around the cabin, a dedicated subwoofer and 400W digital amplifier. The dual two-way systems (one each in the front and rear pasenger compartments) each comprise a pair of Dynaudio soft-dome tweeters and two 16.8cm MSP mid/bass drivers.

Digital Signal Processing (DSP) is used to control the sound around the car's interior. The driver can select which seat in the car should be designated as the audio 'sweet spot' and the system will then calibrate itself accordingly. There are four audio settings to choose from: authentic, dynamic, soft and speech.

by Andy Clough

