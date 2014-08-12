It's an announcement that marks the return of Plantronics to the console audio market, with the RIG for PS4, PS3, PS Vita scheduled to launch in Europe, the Middle East and Oceania in time for the festive season.

The RIG performance gaming headset has been designed to deliver "precision stereo, crystal-clear voice" and has three EQ profiles: Pure, Intensify and Seismic. You will also be able to switch between game audio and mobile calls.

"Whether in the living room or on the go, PlayStation offers immersive gaming experiences, and new, connected ways to enjoy media," said Judy Ward, peripherals business manager at SCEE.

MORE: Sony PlayStation 4 review