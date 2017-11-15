Recently, Deezer rebranded its CD-quality streaming service as Deezer HiFi and made it available on Chromecast Audio (or any wireless speaker with Chromecast built-in).

Now it is available for any Deezer Premium+ account holder with a Mac or Windows computer downloading the desktop app before January. Like Tidal and Qobuz, the CD-quality streams are 16-bit FLACs. Access to the higher quality streams is in the app’s sound settings - and users in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and Latin America can also access local content within the app.

Deezer has confirmed the previous version of the Deezer Windows 10 app will still be available following this new Beta release.

The lossless audio offerings from Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer pile pressure on Spotify, whose move to join the lossless audio fold seems likely, though a timeline has not been specified.

