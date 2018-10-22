Netflix plans to raise $2 billion in debt for new original content

Competition is always intensifying for Netflix, and if the likes of top rival Amazon and incoming rival Disney have anything to do with it, that pressure isn’t likely to let up anytime soon.

Netflix isn’t taking its foot off the gas, though - even if that means going further into debt. The service has today announced plans to raise around $2 billion in debt from selling bonds in dollars and euros ’for general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.’

Essentially then, the offering will help fuel further investment in its original programming and acquired content - including its own interactive shows, perhaps. It's a strategy the service clearly hopes will help subscriber growth, and naturally it will also be music to the ears of users, who can't deny that, for original content, Netflix is king.

