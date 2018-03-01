Netflix and Sky have been seen as rivals, rather than partners. However, following an announcement today, it has been confirmed that Netflix content will land on Sky Q later this year.

The Netflix library of content, including a wealth of 4K programmes, will be available to Sky Q customers as part of a new entertainment TV pack. Netflix has "over a thousand hours of Ultra HD content", while Sky has also been slowly building its 4K library and is promising to double the amount of 4K content in 2018.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but the agreement means Sky Q customers will be able to pay for Netflix as part of their Sky bill. Sky says the Netflix app will be integrated into its interface, bringing Netflix, Sky and free-to-air content together in one place. The Netflix app is already part of the Virgin V6 4K box.

Earlier this week, Sky revealed further updates are on the way, in the shape of support for HDR video and the integration of the Spotify app.

Read more:

Sky confirms no dish required from late 2018

Sky and BT to share channels "from early 2019"

Sky Q: everything you need to know

Sky challenges Amazon and Google

Best digital TV boxes 2018