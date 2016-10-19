Our Product of the Year in the turntable category is the Rega Planar 3/Elys2. Offering crystal-clear transparency and an outstanding amount of detail, it has dominated the market over the past 12 months.

The Planar 3/Elys2 knocks the Rega RP3 from top spot, and is a clear step up in quality from the previous year’s winner. It's impressive how Rega have packed such a high standard of audio quality into such a stylish design.

Rega takes another Award in the Best Turntable Under £500 category, with its Planar 1 turntable. The epitome of plug-and-play, this turntable proved highly popular among the What Hi-Fi? team, earning a spot in our testing rooms.

Though it's an entry-level turntable, the Planar 1's combination of performance and budget price means it could feasibly be the last of your system’s components you’ll need to upgrade.

The Clearaudio Concept is the only turntable to retain its Award this year, once again taking the prize in the Best Turntable £1000+ category.

It remains a steadfast champion in our testing rooms, with never a hint of doubt in its dynamic power, and timing so crisp that it never misses a beat.

Equally at home with all types of music, it's going to take something special to knock this turntable off top spot.

The Audio Technica AT-LP5 takes the Award for the Best USB Turntable on the market - a new category for 2016.

The AT-LP5 has brilliant sound quality and tons of character. It’s a turntable that’s both a pleasure to use and to listen to, so if you’re looking for something you can easily plug into your amp, there’s none better.

