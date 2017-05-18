Monitor Audio revealed its new Silver series of speakers - now in its sixth incarnation - at the Munich High End Show 2017, with nearly every aspect of the speakers redesigned.

The highlight of the new Silver series is a completely new version of the company's iconic gold dome tweeter, which has been fine-tuned in the quest for clearer, smoother and distortion-free highs.

The visual flourish of the speckled tweeter grille gives the speakers an eye-catching look, too.

All Silver speakers (apart from the subwoofer, naturally) feature this new 25mm gold dome tweeter.

The company's other proprietary technology - C-CAM (ceramic-coated aluminium/magnesium) material mid-bass drivers - also features across all Silver models.

Certain technologies from the company's flagship Platinum II Series have trickled down to this latest Silver range. This includes a DCF coupling mechanism, designed to improve the roll-off in the high frequencies of the drivers as well as minimising distortion.

Monitor Audio enlisted the help of the National Physical Laboratory (based in Teddington) to design the handcrafted cabinets.

A precision laser scanner from the NPL was used to identify cabinet resonances, and then help position internal bracings more accurately to ensure rigidity and minimise any colorations.

All models have a slimline build designed for 'modern living', with HiVe II ports positioned at the back and slim magnetic grilles for a neater, elegant look.

The model and price breakdown for the Silver series are as follows:

Silver 50 (two-way standmounters) - £500

Silver 100 (two-way standmounters) - £650

Silver 200 (two and a half-way floorstanders) - £1000

Silver 300 (three-way floorstanders) - £1250

Silver 500 (three-way floorstanders) - £1500

Silver C150 (two and a half-way centre channel) - £375

Silver C350 (three-way centre channel) - £575

Silver FX (two-way surround speakers with switchable dipole and bipole configurations) - £500

Silver W-12 (12in subwoofer with Class D amplification and 500W output) - £1500

All speakers are available in a variety of finishes: a new satin white, high gloss black (for an additional cost), and wood veneers in black oak, natural oak, rosenut and walnut.

The Silver series will be available from July.

