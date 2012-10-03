New from Logitech is the Harmony Touch universal remote control for £149.

It has a 2.4in colour screen and allows you to add, remove and re-order up to 50 favourite channel icons from your cable or satellite TV provider.

This gives the user one-tap access to select the channel they want, without having to scroll through lenghty on-screen guides.

You can also set up micro commands to take you straight to the content you want from your home entertainmnt system, be it TV films, music or games.

Logitech says the Touch is compatible with more than 225,000 home entertainment devices and 5000 brands, and can control up to 15 devices. A mains charging dock is included as standard.

The keys on the remote are backlit so can easily be seen in the dark.

The Logitech Harmony Touch is due out in October and will cost £149.

