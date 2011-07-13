Trending

Loewe adds 37in edge-LED TV to Art range

By News 

Latest addition to Art TV range costs from £1795, provides internet access via Loewe's MediaNet portal

Loewe Art 37

The latest addition ot Loewe's Art range of LCD TVs is this, the Art 37, which joins the existing 32in, 40in and 46in sets.

It has edge-LED backlighting, is available in gloss black, chrome silver or – as shown here – mocha, and costs from £1795. The mocha finish is £100 extra, and if the TV is fitted with the optional DR+ hard drive it will set you back £2195.

Features include a 100Hz panel, automatic optical picture control (OPC), the ability to stream audio and video stored on a home network, and internet access via Loewe's MediaNet portal.

Video-on-demand content is available from a video library based on HbbTV technology, while photos, music and videos can also be viewed from a connected USB storage device.

Sound is provided via a pair of 2 x 20W speakers and integrated 40W subwoofer.

As for installation, buyers can choose between a rotating table-top stand, wall mount or floor stand.

