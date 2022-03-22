Listen to Naim and Bentley's specially commissioned track from movie music maestro Steve Mazzaro

Naim has been putting its high-end audio systems into Bentley's equally high-end cars for 14 years now, and to celebrate this milestone, the two brands have commissioned a one-off music track from movie score supremo Steve Mazzaro.

Mazzaro's recent credits include Dune and No Time To Die (both Oscar nominees). His track The Extraordinary Journey aims to showcase the sonic capabilities of The Flying Spur, Bentley's luxury sedan.

The Flying Spur features a 2,200-watt Naim amplifier that drives 19 speakers around the cabin and two kinaesthetic shakers in the front seats.

The Extraordinary Journey is a suitably cinematic piece, as you would expect from someone with such film credits to their name.

Bentley customers clearly care about sound, as you would if you were spending upwards of £150,000 on a car. The brand claims that almost 40 per cent of its customers specify the Naim audio system.

As well they might – we were blown away by it when we took a Flying Spur for a spin last year, awarding it five out of five.

"It’s been a great pleasure to work with Steve Mazzaro to craft a piece of music to really demonstrate the prowess of the system," said Alain Favey, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales. "His talent, experience and incredible artistry have been inspirational to us. While the finished piece sounds amazing however you hear it, to truly appreciate every element of it you have to hear it in a Naim-equipped Bentley, where it’s unlike any in-car music experience I’ve ever had.”

Mazzaro added: “To me, Bentley represents elegance and class but also power, speed and mechanical complexity. So for this piece I used guitars, plus powerful, heavy low synths and very technical drums combined with intricate hand percussion. As with the workings of a car, you don’t see them, but you know they’re there, working in the background. I wanted to take the listener on a journey, with the essence of a film to be in a listener’s subconscious mind, so there’s flow to this piece – starting a specific way and then leading the person somewhere."

The track will play in Bentley showrooms around the world. But don't worry, those of us without £150,000 in the bank can listen to it on the brand's SoundCloud.

