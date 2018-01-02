OLED, 4K and HDR look set to lead the way when it comes to TV technology in 2018 - but, just as many of us are getting in on the Ultra HD action, TV manufacturers are of course already thinking about the 'next big thing'...

While 8K has been teased for a few years and has become a recent focus particularly in the Far East, LG is set to reveal not only the world's largest OLED (at 88in) but also the first 8K OLED display, at CES 2018 next week. That's 7680 x 4320 pixels - four times as many as 4K, and 16 times the number of Full HD.

Until now, 77in has been the peak size for OLEDs – not only from LG but also Panasonic and Sony.

Details past size and resolution are scarce, but one thing seems certain: we'll be getting an 8K eyeful on the CES showfloor next week, and who knows, perhaps it won't be only at LG's booth.

