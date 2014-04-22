With the 2014 FIFA World Cup looming, LG wants to give UK residents even more incentive to splash out on a new TV ahead of the tournament.
LG is offering a free G Pad 8.3 tablet with any selected OLED or 4K Ultra HD TV.
Customers can make an online claim for the tablet within 30 days of purchasing a TV. For full details, plus the complete terms and conditions, head to the LG website.
The televisions available as part of the deal are as follows:
65LA965W
55LA965W
84UB980V
79UB980V
65UB980V
55UB850V
49UB850V
55LA970W
55EA880W
FIFA and Sony are said to be working on a deal to broadcast three World Cup matches in 4K, though details of how and where remain thin on the ground.
Will 4K be a winner at the World Cup? We will have to see.
