LG has announced a limited edition range of 3D glasses made in collaboration with British fashion designer, Giles Deacon.

The passive glasses are for LG's Cinema 3D range of TVs, will cost £30 and be available exclusively through Selfridges.

We're reliably informed Deacon is "famed for his bold and statement prints" and the colours and design (as pictured) certainly tick that box.

The LG 3D glasses should be available to buy in store or from Selfridges online from today.

