We’ve long been fans of Leema’s Tucana integrated - so much so that we awarded the MKII version our Award for best stereo amplifier £2000+ in 2010. Because that version was so good, Leema has updated the new model only in certain areas of the internal circuitry.

Those upgrades include printed circuit boards with twice the amount of copper and gold, which Leema says helps to reduce the resistance of PCB traces and subsequently improve power delivery. Capacitors have been changed out for Nichicon’s high-quality MUSE series and the circuit board to speaker wiring now uses Leema’s own Reference 2 cable.

Leema has once again implemented its method of hand selecting and precision matching the transistors in amplifier sets for “optimal performance and the lowest distortion”. The power amp transformers are Noratel ‘extra quiet’ units which promise “perfect power delivery” without giving out too much heat or unwanted interference. As part of the Constellation Series, the Tucana MKII Anniversary is supplied with Leema’s Focus remote control.

Leema says the new edition takes all the performance of the original but claims to further it with “improved dynamic drive, greater resolution of fine detail and remarkable clarity”.

Connections include a 3.5mm output on the front, a fixed-gain input for AV connections on the back and balanced XLR inputs, as well as a dedicated high-quality headphone output. And, of course, it will work harmoniously with other Leema products and home automation systems thanks to LIPS implementation.

To further differentiate the Anniversary model from the standard MKII edition, Leema has put a chrome-plated ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the front panel.

The Tucana II Anniversary Edition is available now in black or silver for £4995.

