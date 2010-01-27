"Recently, 3D displays have captured the industry spotlight," says Wonkie Chang, president of the LCD Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung aims to lead the global TV panel market in pioneering panel mass production for 3D LED and LCD TVs."

According to market research firm DisplaySearch, the 3D display market is expected to grow from $902m in 2008 to $22bn in 2018.

Specifically, the 3D TV market is expected to expand to a $17bn market, with sales increasing from 200,000 units in 2009 to 64 million units in 2018.

Follow whathifi on Twitter