Clearly no mugs when it comes to sound quality, the £180 KitSound Pulse offers DAB, FM and internet radio, plus the ability to stream music from a computer thanks to built-in wifi.

There's also an alarm clock, auxiliary input for connecting MP3 players or smartphones and a set of stereo outputs if you want to hook it up to your hi-fi.

The KitSound Buddies meanwhile are £20 portable speakers, which connect via a standard 3.5mm cable to any portable music player.

Available in a range of kid-friendly animal characters, they can be powered by three AAA batteries or via USB.

Both the KitSound Pulse and the KitSound Buddies are out now.

