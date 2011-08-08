New from Kimber Kable is the HD 19e HDMI interconnect, which the company says has been designed 'to facilitate easier integration of network connectivity into home cinema systems'.

The new model, which replaces the existing HD-19, 'uses heavy heavy gauge silver-plated conductors to ensure the transfer of ultra-wide bandwidth audio, video and ethernet signals is unhindered'.

It's finished with gold-plated connectors and a braided jacket.

HD 19e, which is a high speed (10.2 Gbps) with Ethernet HDMI cable. is designed to allow sharing of an Ethernet connection using equipment with HDMI Ethernet Channel availability.

It also supports 1080p Tru 24fps and 120Hz refresh rates and 10-, 12-, and 16-bit Deep Color, and is x.vColor™" compatible.

It sells for £107 for a 05m length, £119 for 1m and £239 for 5m, with lengths up to 20m available, although the cable is only certified as 'High-Speed with Ethernet' up to 5m; it's 'Standard Speed with Ethernet' in 6m–20m lengths.

It's distributed in the UK by Russ Andrews Accessories, and backed up with a 60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee.

Russ Andrews says of the cable that "With the introduction of the HD 19e we've seen clear improvements in image and sound quality, with less noise and finer colour detail.

'Add in the network capabilities of the cable and it is clear to see that, once again, Kimber has applied its 25 years of cable knowledge to create products that really benefit the user, with clear and obvious improvements in performance.'

