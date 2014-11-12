Trending

JVC launches four new pairs of in-ear sports headphones

By News 

If you're someone who likes to keep active to the sound of your favourite music, JVC has announced the launch of four new pairs of in-ear sports headphones – all of which are now available to buy.

The newly unveiled buds include two additions to the manufacturer's Gumy Sport portfolio – the HA-EN10 and the HA-ENR15. Both models feature a soft-silicone 'Nozzle Fit' earpiece, for a secure fit.

Both of the new Gumy Sports-branded headphones also have an IPX2 water-ingress protection rating and can withstand sweat and light rainfall. A 1m cable with iPhone-compatible plug is included.

Meanwhile, the Extreme Fitness range has been expanded with two new pairs of headphones in the form of the HA-ETX30 (above) and HA-ETR40, both of which come with JVC's new 'Pivot Motion Fit'.

With their respective IPX5/IPX7 ratings, the new Extreme Fitness headphones won't be fazed should you be caught in a rain storm - and they can also be washed under running water if needs be.

The buds' 1.2m cord has a gold-plated iPhone-compatible plug, while the HA-ETR40 also includes additional open-type earpieces that let ambient sounds in when you're listening to your music.

The Gumy Sport line comes in four colour combinations: blue/black, black/red, pink/violet or white/orange, with the two pairs of headphones compatible with iOS, Android and Blackberry devices.

In comparison, the HA-ETX30 come in four colour options (blue/yellow, black/green, pink/blue or white/orange) and the HA-ETR40 in two colour options: gun metallic/black or red/black.

