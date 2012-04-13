Got tickets for the Gadget Show Live at the NEC in Birmingham this weekend? Then don't miss the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision demo, taking place every day from April 11th-15th.

We'll be there throughout the show, and each afternoon we'll be showing visitors how to build a 3D-enabled, high-definition home cinema system using a selection of five-star components from What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

We'll demo how you can make the most of this year's fantastic summer of sport, as well as your favourite films, TV shows and computer games.

The demos will take place each day at 4.30-5pm in the Hub Theatre. The sessions are free of charge, and are part of a series of six that will take place throughout the day. They'll be hosted by BBC Radio One's Aled Haydn Jones and Lucy Hedges from our sister site Stuff.tv.

For more information on the Gadget Show Live, visit the show website.

