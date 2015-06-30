All three models are based on LG technology and will be co-branded John Lewis and LG with the model designation JL9100, replacing last year's JL9000 series.

The design, spec and pricing of the new models was based on customer feedback. "We listened to requests for excellent audio, a range of screen sizes and accessible prices," the retailer says. All versions include the Now TV and Amazon Prime video-on-demand services, and are backed by a free five-year guarantee.

John Kempner, vision buyer at John Lewis, says: "Sales of Ultra HD TVs in Britain have so far exceeded previous expectation, and we predict the market will treble in size in the next 12 months. This has been buoyed up by lower price points, increased screen size options and consumer demand for additional content from providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube."

MORE: 4K, Ultra HD TV: everything you need to know

The John Lewis wireless soundbar and subwoofer

Andrew Mackay, commercial director at LG Electronics UK, adds: "Using our latest technology, the JL9100 delivers fantastic picture quality with 4K resolution. And thanks to our LG webOS smart TV platform, buyers will benefit from an even larger range of entertainment, movies, music and sport."

To coincide with the relaunch of the popular Netflix TV series Daredevil in 4K, customers who buy the JL9100 will receive a free six-month Netflix 4K streaming subscription.

In addition, John Lewis is introducing its own 320W wireless soundbar and subwoofer to overcome the problem of tinny sound from flatscreen TVs. The soundbar/sub is £230 when bought with one of the TVs, or £330 when bought on its own.