Smart speakers are all the rage at the moment with the likes of the Amazon Echo 2, Google Home and Apple HomePod all fighting for our attention.

But, apart from the virtual assistant contained within, there isn't much else to differentiate these products from a run-of-the-mill wireless speaker.​

JBL's twist on the category can be found built into the Link View, the latest addition to its Link range of Google Assistant-compatible wireless speakers

The Link View has all the associated smarts you'd expect from such a speaker, including voice control and Google Chromecast built-in, but the addition of an 8in touchscreen display brings a little bit extra to the table.

You can use it to view pictures, stream video and, via the front-facing 5MP camera, make video calls. Audio is taken care of by two front-firing stereo speakers and a rear-facing passive radiator. If you think along the lines of the recently launched Amazon Echo Spot with a more oval body, you won't be far away. Oh, and JBL is also promising 24-bit/92kHz hi-res audio support.

The JBL Link View is set to launch in the US this Summer but there's no word on pricing, or when the speaker might be available in the UK.

