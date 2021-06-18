It looks like LG OLED TVs are getting support for 4K@120Hz with Dolby Vision

(Image credit: Future / Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios)

LG's latest beta firmware update brings support for 4K@120Hz with Dolby Vision to its latest OLED TVs, according to a user on the AVSforum.

"Dolby Vision has been updated from 27.12 to 27.13, now supports 4K120 DV, the world's first 4K120 Dolby Vision-capable TV," wrote jerrytsao. "Under normal circumstances, I wouldn't recommend regulars to use beta firmware, but this one is a no-brainer".

This over-the-air update could be good news for gamers with an Xbox Series X. Microsoft's next-gen console can already output 4K@120Hz with HDR10 content, but the company is promising to add support for Dolby Vision "soon".

Indeed, Microsoft has already rolled out a Dolby Vision HDR test programme to Alpha Ring members. Xbox says Dolby Vision will bring "brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colours" to games.

Plenty of TVs with an HDMI 2.1 port can support 4K@120Hz, but when Dolby Vision is added to the mix, it seems that the Series X falls back to 4K@60Hz.

"The Dolby Vision feature is currently in testing and LG is working closely with its partners to support functionality (including 4K @120Hz) on its 2021 OLEDs soon", an LG spokesperson told flatpanelsHD yesterday. "More details about models will be shared soon."

Judging by today's discovery, though, it seems that LG might have already solved the problem. As for the models, LG has promised to enhance Dolby Vision support on its B1, C1 and G1 2021 OLED TV ranges.

Also included as part of the LG beta firmware update are a newly optimised webOS 6.1 operating system and a brand new version of the Game Optimiser Menu.

The update appears to be available in the US but there's no confirmation of it arriving in Europe. Either way, if you're in the market for an OLED TV that will max out the graphics capability of the new Xbox, LG now seems to have a slight edge over its rivals.

MORE:

Read our Xbox Series X review

Level up your gaming experience with the best gaming TVs

Save big with the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals