IFA 2021 will go ahead as normal this September

In a welcome sign of pre-pandemic life returning, the IFA 2021 technology show will go ahead as an in-person event. Or, as the trade show says in its own official press release, IFA will be "a full-scale, real-life event." Hurrah for normality!

The show is Europe's biggest tech fair and showcases kit across a range of consumer electronics categories from a wide range of manufacturers including LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony.

According to IFA's organisers, the event has sparked huge interest from brands, manufacturers and retailers across all sectors who want to exhibit, network and "co-innovate". Some exhibition sections are already 80 per cent booked.

This year's show will also debut the first-ever Tech Up for Women Conference and Berlin Photo Week. Also expect talks about the future of mobility and the IFA+ Summit exploring the digital future.

Last year's show was a scaled-back affair. While some in-person events did take place, they were invite-only, with online being the destination for the vast majority of product launches and seminars.

IFA is unique in that after the press and trade days have passed, the general public get admittance. Most tech shows are strictly industry-only affairs.

IFA takes place from 3-7 September 2021. Let's hope circumstances allow it to go ahead as planned.

