Onkyo is expanding its stereo hi-fi range with the addition of three new models: two integrated amplifiers – the A-9050 (top, £400) and A-9030 (below, £300) – and matching T-4030 DAB/DAB+/FM tuner (£250).

The A-9050 includes an integrated Wolfson 192kHz/24-bit DAC and includes DIDRC dynamic noise reduction technology. Both the amps are built around a 1.6mm anti-resonant metal chassis with aluminium faceplates.

Two large capacitors and a high-output EI transformer drive current through the amplifying circuit and discrete triple-transistor output stage to create "an open and musical performance", says Onkyo. PM bass technology is used to improve midrange clarity and enhance bass response.

Each amp gets five analogue inputs and one output, a MM phono input and a subwoofer output, while the pricier model adds three digital inputs (one optical, two coaxial).

For those who want a radio in their system, the matching T-4030 tuner (above) has 40 presets for FM stations and another 40 for DAB+/DAB. Ituses Onkyo's VLSC noise reduction circuits and a Wolfson DAC module.

All three models will go on sale in the UK in late September.

