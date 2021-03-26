Hurry! Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet almost half price deal ends tonight

There's a huge $82 saving to be made on a five-star Amazon tablet but you'll need to act fast. The Amazon Fire HD 10 normally goes for the MSRP of $190 but it's currently available for just $108. You have until the end of today to take advantage of this massive 43% saving.

We're big fans of the Fire HD 10, which picked up five stars in our review. It serves up a 10-inch 1080p Full HD display, 12 hour battery life and Alexa voice assistant built-in. And for a limited time, it's yours for a third of the price of an iPad Mini!

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB tablet $189.99 $107.99 (LAST DAY)

This five-star tablet offers a lot of screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage and runs out tonight. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system, this is an unmissable offer.View Deal

Like the name suggests, the HD 10 is a 10.1in tablet with a 1080p screen. There's Dolby Atmos processing, dual-stereo speakers, a snappy camera and a microSD slot should you want to expand the storage.

The 'countdown' deal is on the updated 2019 version of the tablet with 64GB of storage (it actually works out forty bucks cheaper than the 32GB version, which isn't discounted).

The 8th-gen HD 10 offers 12 hours of battery life and an octa-core processor, while the 7th generation model had just a quad-core chip – according to Amazon, it's "30% faster" than its predecessor. This newer model also benefits from a slightly better front-facing camera (2MP versus VGA) and uses USB-C for charging instead of micro USB.

If you want an affordable tablet that does all the basics extremely well, the Fire HD 10 model is an excellent piece of kit at $190. At the heavily-discounted price of $108, it's an absolute steal. Grab it while you can. Don't forget, the deal runs out tonight.

