It looks like we will see the new HTC One – codename HTC M8 – on March 25th, after HTC posted an image on its Twitter account asking readers to save that date with the caption "the best is about to get better".

HTC's new flagship phone will replace the existing HTC One, which we awarded five stars last year.

Many analysts believed the smartphone would be unveiled at MWC 2014, yet this date confirms HTC will instead follow the leads of Apple and Samsung and hold a separate event to make a song and dance about its new top-dog mobile.

The HTC M8 is likely to come with a 5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4 Kit Kat and Sense 6.0.

It is also likely to feature the same UltraPixel camera found on its predecessor, but some rumours are pointing to a twin-sensor camera instead.

MWC 2014 gets under away this weekend, and we'll be reporting live from the show floor with news on new smartphones, tablets and everything else mobile-related.

MORE: MWC 2014: news, rumours and what to expect

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+