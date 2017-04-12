House of Marley has made its first turntable, called Stir It Up, after the Bob Marley track. The player is designed to recall the golden era of vinyl, and comes with an optional copy of Marley's Legend 12in on vinyl.

Like all House of Marley products, the focus is on eco-conscious design. Stir It Up is made of bamboo, one of the most sustainable materials around, and has elements made from recycled silicone rubber and up-cycled hemp and plastic bottles.

But the turntable's eco credentials don't come at the expense of the audio side. The tone arm is made of solid metal and features a cartridge made by Audio Technica.

You can rip vinyl to MP3s using the USB cable, and listen via headphones using the 3.5mm headphone jack. You can plug in a pair of speakers too, and share your music with the world.

Stir It Up goes on sale on 22nd April (Earth Day and Record Store Day), priced $230 (£185), or $250 (£200) with Legend by Bob Marley.

