We've spotted Star Trek XI, Transformers 2, Terminator Salvation, Iron Man: Ultimate Edition and Moon DVDs for a fiver each.

And on the music front Snow Patrol – Up To Now, Michael Jackson – Number Ones, Nirvana's Greatest Hits and Kasabian – Kasabian can all be had on CD for £5.

Plus there's a wide choice of in-ear headphones to choose from too.

Head on over to the Play.com website to check out more £5 deals.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter