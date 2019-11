We take a trip down memory lane as we take a look back at every Sony PlayStation console, from the original launched in 1995 to the brand-new PS4 unveiled in 2013.

We've managed to round each of the eight models in the PS family, so prepare for some serious gaming nostalgia as we remind ourselves what made the PlayStation such a game-changing device.

And if you want to know how the latest PS4 stacks up, read our extensive review here on whathifi.com.

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on Facebook