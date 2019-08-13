Hisense TV deal: Save $150 on this 60-inch 4K Roku TV

As the summer days drift away to uh, oh those longer, cooler, fall nights, you'll doubtless find yourself gazing at the TV and thinking you'd do well to treat yourself to a younger model.

The US Open is fast approaching after all, as is the 2019 NFL season (the 100th season of the National Football League) which kicks off on 5th September with the Chicago Bears hosting the Greenbay Packers – as if you didn't know.

Enter, then, the Hisense 60R5800E; regular retail price $500, currently on offer at Walmart for $350.

We haven't been twelve rounds with this particular model, but similar Hisense TVs recently reviewed by this publication have earned a highly commended four stars in our tests.

So what will you get? The R6E series features a classic black design with nice thin bezels for a more cinematic experience. There's 4K UHD picture resolution, plus HDR for vivid, deep colors. You'll also find MR 120: Motion Rate processing technology, which promises to minimize lag and judder during fast-action scenes.

Weekend binge-watching across the thousands of channels offered by the Roku TV operating system should mean everyone at home can find something to watch, too – even if members of your clan aren't massive sports fans.

The Hisense 60R5800E's ability to work with a Google Assistant device means you'll soon be controlling your smart home in a whole new way, from dimming the lights to upping the thermostat as the nights draw in.

Walmart offers free two-day delivery, too. We're not sure how long the deal is on for, but like any winning streak, it can't last forever.