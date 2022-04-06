Hi-fi deal alert! Save up to $500 on Rotel stereo amplifiers at Crutchfield

Need an amp? Crutchfield's having a sale on stereo amplifiers (opens in new tab) through 10th April. Right now, you grab the Rotel A12 for $800 and the Rotel RA-1592 for $2500, and depending on your location, free shipping may be included.

The Rotel A12 is $200 off, while the Rotel RA-1592 is a chunky $500 off. The Crutchfield sale isn't limited to just amps, either, and you can pick up a variety of subwoofers as well. Crutchfield's sale lasts through Sunday 10th April.

Rotel stereo amps on sale at Crutchfield

(opens in new tab) Rotel A12: $1000 $800 at Crutchfield (save $200) (opens in new tab)

Rotel's A12 is a 60-watt stereo Class AB amp packed with Bluetooth, 5 RCA inputs, 2 optical inputs, and a host of USB connectivity. Crutchfield's offering the A12 in Black, and at $200 off, the A12 is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Rotel RA-1592: $2500 $2000 at Crutchfield (save $500) (opens in new tab)

Rotel's RA-1592 is a 200-watt Class AB stereo amplifier with Bluetooth, 4 RCA inputs, and 3 optical inputs alongside USB and ethernet connectivity. You can pick up the RA-1592 in Silver right now for a meaty $500 off.

Both the Rotel A12 and RA-1592 are full-featured stereo amps perfect for nearly any pair of speakers. Plus, with Bluetooth support and USB inputs, you won't have trouble connecting whatever device you'd like to these Rotel amps.

The A12 is a great deal for those looking for a straightforward amplifier that'll power whatever speakers you have lying around and do it with style and convenience, while the RA-1592 is aimed at a more enthusiast crowd.

Neither the Rotel A12 nor the RA-1592 have been seen much at these prices, with the A12 coming in at $200 off and the RA-1592 coming in at $500 off, so if you're in the market for a stereo amp from an established brand, you'll want to take a look.

We at What Hi-Fi? haven't reviewed the A12 or RA-1592 just yet, but we've covered Rotel products for many years, regularly being impressed by their performance and value. With a deal like those live right now at Crutchfield, a new Rotel amp is a great choice.

