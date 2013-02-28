The Heed Audio Obelisk range, which includes the Award-winning Heed Obelisk si integrated amplifier, has gained a new digital to analogue converter with the arrival of the Heed DAC Card v2.1.

Available either fitted in the Obelisk da DAC at £1500 – the standard da is £1300, and will continue to be sold – or as a £450 upgrade for the Obelisk pre or existing owners of the da, the new card brings 192kHz/24-bit capability to the range courtesy of Woldson's WM8741 DAC chipset.

This also allows the choice of three selectable digital filter settings, adjusting the high frequency roll-off curve to tailor the sound to the equipment with which the product will be used and the user's room acoustics.

Filtering is set via board-mounter jumpers, and offers the choice of ‘linear phase soft knee’, ‘linear phase brickwall’ and ‘minimum phase soft knee’ roll-offs.

The new HEED DAC Card v2.1 is available now.

