Half-price Beats headphones deal! Get the Beats Solo Pro for just $150

The big annual sales are a distant memory, but the deals just don't let up. Woot is currently selling the very capable Beats Solo Pro headphones for just $150 – that's a huge saving of 50%.

The wireless noise cancellers are available in a choice of two colors: dark blue or light blue. And they ship for free for Amazon Prime members.

Beats Solo Pro deal at Woot

Beats Solo Pro $299 $150 at Woot (save 50%)

$150 is a big saving on these premium wireless noise cancellers. They have a better audio balance than most Beats pairs, meaning they lean a little less heavily on the bass. The excellent noise-cancelling only increases their appeal, especially at this price.View Deal

There are more expensive wireless headphones around, but the Solo Pro still just about slot into the premium category – and that is backed up by the build and finish. The action as you adjust the headband is rewardingly smooth and the padding of the headband and earcups feels substantial. Even the foldout cuboid box held together by magnets is satisfying to unwrap.

They're extremely easy to use (powering on as they're opened) and boast some quite sophisticated noise-cancelling skills. Not only can they silence the outside world using real-time audio calibration to dynamically adjust how much neutralising is needed, but they also have a transparency mode, which can let in enough noise so you can hold a conversation or hear announcements without taking the headphones off.

Sonically, they're possibly the most mature-sounding Beats headphones we've tested. That's because they eschew the trademark bass-heavy Beats sound: there’s still plenty of low-end kick and a pleasingly full-bodied overall tonality, but they’re extremely well balanced. It means now we can enjoy what is an entertaining and detailed presentation. Certainly, it favours more energetic, beat-heavy music, but there is still plenty of resolution to delve into and a feeling that it is being presented as music rather than mere information.

Space is perhaps not hugely abundant – especially when noise cancellation is switched on to full – but instruments are generally well organised, and it isn’t as if they’re jostling for position. The Solo Pro are adept at keeping an arrangement orderly and making sense of why each element is where it is in a mix.

We don’t want to stick our necks out too far, but we’ll happily say this is the most enjoyable Beats presentation we’ve encountered. Take advantage of this deal while you can.

