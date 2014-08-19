Android Police has revealed more details about the proposed new service, which is believed to include features such as offline playback and background audio, as well as the name YouTube Music Key.

In conjunction with the YouTube-based streaming service, it's also expected that Google Play Music All Access is to be rebranded Google Play Music Key and be bundled into the monthly subscription fee.

Images via Android Police

Other anticipated features of Google's YouTube Music Key service, according to Android Police, are ad-free music and more than 20 million tracks. It's expected to cost $10 a month, which is around £6.

But one thing no closer to being confirmed at this point is a launch date for the service, with contractual negotiations – particularly with indie labels – thought to be one of the main sticking points.

If the new information is proved to be correct, however, it underlines Google's intent to take on Spotify in the music streaming stakes, with the Swedish service regarded as the current market leader.

[via Android Police]