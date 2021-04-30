Google Pixel 6 could launch next month, CEO hints

Google has revealed the full schedule for its I/O tech conference next month, and a Google Pixel 6 announcement could be on the cards. While the handset isn't mentioned in the event schedule, Google's CEO has said we'll see "significant product updates and announcements" at the conference, 9to5Google reports.

Sundar Pichai made the comments to investors during an earnings call.

The Pixel 6 is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Pixel 5 (pictured), and offer decent specs at a more accessible price. Google usually announces its Pixel handsets in September or October, and according to Pichai, "product releases are returning to a regular cadence" following the disruption caused by the pandemic. So, I/O might actually be a bit early for a full reveal. Nevertheless, Google could always tease the device, or at least confirm its existence.

Google is also rumoured to be working on a foldable phone codenamed Passport, which it could choose to show off at the event.

The Pixel 6 is expected to boast 5G connectivity, a 6in high refresh rate screen (either 90Hz or 120Hz), and facial recognition.

Google I/O takes place online from 18-20th May. It is also expected to include updates on Android 12 and Google TV.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6

These are the best smartphones for music and movies on the move

And here are the best Android smartphones